Far Peak Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical volume of 1,053 call options.

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Far Peak Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

