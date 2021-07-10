Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

