Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,565.54

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,565.54 ($33.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($33.77). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,522 ($32.95), with a volume of 244,126 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,230.91 ($29.15).

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,566.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

