FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Financial Contrast

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FIGS and Sequential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Sequential Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given FIGS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Sequential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Sequential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group -99.57% -19.88% -2.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Sequential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 25.96 N/A N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group $89.81 million 0.25 -$89.42 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Summary

FIGS beats Sequential Brands Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI. The company promotes, markets, and licenses its brands through various distribution channels, including to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

