FIL Ltd Buys 3,910 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

