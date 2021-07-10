FIL Ltd Buys New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

