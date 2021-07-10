FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.