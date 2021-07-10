FIL Ltd Has $298,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 776,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 78,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.