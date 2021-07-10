FIL Ltd Has $397,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 319.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

