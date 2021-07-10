FIL Ltd Has $487,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

ADS opened at $105.77 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

