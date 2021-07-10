FIL Ltd Has $898,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.