Financial Survey: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & Apple (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Apple (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Energous alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Energous and Apple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Apple.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85% Apple N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Apple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 491.77 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.45 Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Apple

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.