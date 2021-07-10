First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FFNW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.