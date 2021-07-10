First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Trimmed by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 341,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

