First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

