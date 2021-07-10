Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,592.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,067.59 and a 12-month high of $1,597.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,414.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

