Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $660.06 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $406.67 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.