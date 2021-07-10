Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

