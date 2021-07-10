Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 14,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

