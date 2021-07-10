Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

