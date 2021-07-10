Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

