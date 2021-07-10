Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Forterra worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Forterra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.58 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

