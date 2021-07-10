Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.88.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS opened at C$55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9342001 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.