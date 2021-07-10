Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $258,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,494. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.