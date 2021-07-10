Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $272,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,634. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.