Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.81. 530,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.24 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

