Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,490 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

