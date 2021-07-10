Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $226,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,598. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

