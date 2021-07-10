Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $285,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 293,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,915. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

