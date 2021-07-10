Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 843,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,725.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,988,113 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

