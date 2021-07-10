Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -253.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

