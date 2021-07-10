Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

