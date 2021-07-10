Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 13.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

