Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 313,936 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $39.00 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

