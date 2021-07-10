Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 77,820 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 90,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Key Tronic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

