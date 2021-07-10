Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.