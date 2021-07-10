Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $656.95. 18,140,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,723,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.