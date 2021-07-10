Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 177,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,333. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

