Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

