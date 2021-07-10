Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSTA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Shares of LON:FSTA traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 854 ($11.16). 7,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 859.60. The company has a market cap of £527.33 million and a P/E ratio of -14.70.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

