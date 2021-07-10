Fundamenta 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,023.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $380,588.14 and $53,023.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00161906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,674.57 or 0.99601490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00933646 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,962,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,973 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

