FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

