FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brenntag SE Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brenntag in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTGY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

