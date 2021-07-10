FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Cut by Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

GL opened at $94.46 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.