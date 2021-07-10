G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 881.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

