Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.71 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

