Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 591 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of MMC opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

