GAMEE Tops One Day Volume of $384,324.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $384,324.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00115589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.61 or 0.99992666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.57 or 0.00937245 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Trading

