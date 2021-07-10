GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $17.15. GAN shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 19,250 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $714.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

