General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.70 on Friday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

